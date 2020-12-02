      Weather Alert

10 Cases of COVID Tied To Eastport Plaza Walmart

Dec 2, 2020 @ 1:14pm
Courtesy: Walmart Corporate

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Walmart store at Eastport Plaza on Southeast 82nd Avenue closed on Monday and Tuesday for deep cleaning and sanitization after an outbreak of COVID-19.  The store re-opened on Wednesday.

There are ten cases tied to the store.  The Multnomah County Health Department says they learned of the cases over the weekend.  Walmart has not said whether it was employees or customers who tested positive.

A case investigator worked with the store to provide information about testing, isolation, quarantine and contact tracing.  The health department does not make recommendations about closing businesses or organizations.

A health department official told FM News 101 that this is not an isolated outbreak and that the virus is widespread throughout our community.

