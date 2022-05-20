1 Person Dead, Multiple Crashes Shut Down Interstate 5 In Kelso

KELSO, Wash. — At least one person died and another was injured on Interstate 5 on Thursday afternoon when a hailstorm came through the area causing multiple crashes involving semis, passenger vehicles and at least one motorcycle.
The crashes blocked all lanes near the Lexington Bridge/MP 42 just after 2:00pm. The southbound lanes were closed for two and a half hours; the northbound lanes reopened around 5:30pm.
Right before southbound fully opened pic.twitter.com/ewaxaK1vnO
— Kate (@hkexpat11) May 19, 2022
Washington State Patrol reports there were multiple crashes in both directions of the freeway.
Kelso NB/SB I5 – Multiple crashes, 1 fatality. Heavy Hail storm came through area. Expect delays both directions. Getting assistance from @SheriffCowlitz. pic.twitter.com/gaImxVJ6Tn
— Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) May 19, 2022
