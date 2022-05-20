      Weather Alert

1 Person Dead, Multiple Crashes Shut Down Interstate 5 In Kelso

May 19, 2022 @ 7:34pm
Courtesy: KGW

KELSO, Wash. — At least one person died and another was injured on Interstate 5 on Thursday afternoon when a hailstorm came through the area causing multiple crashes involving semis, passenger vehicles and at least one motorcycle.

The crashes blocked all lanes near the Lexington Bridge/MP 42 just after 2:00pm.  The southbound lanes were closed for two and a half hours; the northbound lanes reopened around 5:30pm.

Washington State Patrol reports there were multiple crashes in both directions of the freeway.

