$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Mill City As Jackpot Soars To Historic High

Salem, Ore. — A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million has been sold in Mill City, Oregon, as the Powerball jackpot reaches an estimated $1.725 billion for the upcoming Wednesday drawing.

In addition to the $1 million ticket, Oregon players secured three smaller tier wins in the recent Monday drawing:

$150,000 prize in Bend

$50,000 prize in Medford

$50,000 prize in Eugene

Since the start of the current jackpot run on July 22, Oregon has generated a total of $7.1 million in Powerball prize winnings. This marks the first time in the history of the Powerball game that two consecutive jackpot runs have resulted in billion-dollar jackpots.

Heidi Quiring, Oregon Lottery’s Player Services Manager, commented, “Record-breaking Powerball jackpots create excitement, and it’s especially satisfying when we see significant, smaller prizes going to players across Oregon. From trips to cars, our winners come in with dreams about how to spend their prize.”

Approximately one-third of the game’s sales proceeds will be allocated to support various state beneficiaries, including economic development, education, veteran services, state parks, and more.

Retailers selling lottery tickets will receive commissions from the increased ticket sales and bonus payments for lower-tier wins. For instance, an Oregon retailer selling a $1 million ticket would earn a $10,000 bonus.

Powerball is a multi-state jackpot game available in 44 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The largest prize won in Oregon was a $340 million jackpot in 2005.

The Oregon Lottery advises all players to sign the back of their tickets to ensure they can claim their prize. In the event of winning a jackpot, players are encouraged to seek advice from a trusted financial planner or similar professional to create a plan for their winnings. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.