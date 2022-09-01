1 Man Killed, 2 Others Wounded At North Portland Street Race

Cameron Taylor, 20.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say that a man who was shot and killed late Sunday night was involved in a street race in North Portland.

20-year-old Cameron Taylor and two other people were shot during an illegal street takeover on the North Marine Drive overpass at Interstate 5.

Taylor left the scene in a vehicle. The driver stopped on Northeast Broadway near the freeway to get medical help, but Taylor had passed away.

There has not been an arrest.

This was the 62nd homicide of the year and the third deadly shooting of the weekend.

