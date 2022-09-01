KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

1 Man Killed, 2 Others Wounded At North Portland Street Race

September 1, 2022 9:04AM PDT
Share
Cameron Taylor, 20.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say that a man who was shot and killed late Sunday night was involved in a street race in North Portland.

20-year-old Cameron Taylor and two other people were shot during an illegal street takeover on the North Marine Drive overpass at Interstate 5.

Taylor left the scene in a vehicle.  The driver stopped on Northeast Broadway near the freeway to get medical help, but Taylor had passed away.

There has not been an arrest.

This was the 62nd homicide of the year and the third deadly shooting of the weekend.

Related | Portland’s Homicides Of 2022

 

More about:
Homicide
NE Broadway
Portland
Shooting
Victoria Avenue

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Cooling Centers Open Again Thursday
3

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Expands Emergency Declaration On Homeless Camping To Schools
4

Uvalde School Board Fires Police Chief After Mass Shooting
5

Freeman High School Shooter Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison