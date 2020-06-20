1 Killed, Another Critically Injured In Hillsboro Shooting
Early Friday evening Deputies in Washington County responded to a report of a shooting at a house near SW Lepley Lane and SW Midway road in unincorporated Hillsboro.
A person had called 911 to report that at least two adults were shot at the home and the suspect had fled.
When Deputies arrived they found one person who was deceased and another with life threatening injuries.
Deputies say that the injured person was taken to a hospital and that as of now their condition is unknown.
Authorities believe that everybody involved in the incident knew each other.
They are still searching for the suspect.