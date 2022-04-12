      Weather Alert

1 Injured, 9 Displaced In SE Portland Apartment Fire

Apr 12, 2022 @ 10:14am

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire that started in an apartment at Southeast 125th and Stark quickly spread to several other units early Tuesday morning.

One person was injured.  Nine people who are displaced are getting assistance from the Red Cross.

There’s no word yet what caused the fire.

