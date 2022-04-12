1 Injured, 9 Displaced In SE Portland Apartment Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire that started in an apartment at Southeast 125th and Stark quickly spread to several other units early Tuesday morning.
One person was injured. Nine people who are displaced are getting assistance from the Red Cross.
There’s no word yet what caused the fire.
Crews responded to an early morning fire at 125th and Stark. One person injured, 9 displaced and assisted by @RedCross. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/MJ3jDx6KmO
— Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) April 12, 2022
