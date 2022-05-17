1 Dead, Teen Arrested In Fatal Shooting At Vancouver Trailer Park

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Somebody was shot and killed at a trailer park in Vancouver late Monday night and the accused shooter is behind bars.
Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Golden West Mobile trailer park on Northeast 131st Avenue near Kerr Road just after 11:00pm.
The victim left the scene after being shot and crashed a few blocks away where they were found dead. They have not yet been identified.
A teenage boy was arrested for Murder II, Unlawful Possession of a firearm and Possession of an Unlawful firearm. He’s a juvenile and has not been named.
Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.