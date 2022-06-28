      Weather Alert

1 Dead In Small Plane Crash At Vancouver’s Pearson Field

Jun 28, 2022 @ 9:48am
Credit: KGW

VANCOUVER, Wash. — One person died on Tuesday morning when their small plane crashed at Pearson Field.

The plane went down on the runway and caught fire just after 7:30am.  Authorities have not said if it was the pilot.  Their identity has not been released.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The airfield is operated by the city of Vancouver, which owns nearly half of the 134-acre site.  The rest of the land is owned by the National Park Service and leased to the city.  It opened in 1905 and is one of the oldest continually operating airfields in the United States.

