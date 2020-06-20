1 Dead Following Crash Involving Tow Truck In Clackamas County
Late Friday night Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on Highway 224 near SE Dale Lane east of Barton.
Police say that early investigation reveals a pickup truck was traveling eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a tow truck.
The tow truck was being driven by 56 year old Gary Smith of Portland.
In the tow truck as well was 48 year old Jennifer Sampson of Vancouver.
The person driving the pickup truck that crossed lanes and collided with the tow truck was pronounced dead.
Their name has not been released.
Smith and Sampson were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.