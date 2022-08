CORNELIUS, Ore. — Two vehicles collided on Thursday night, taking the life of one driver and seriously injuring the other.

The crash happened on NW Zion Church Road between NW Milne Road and NW Gordon Road around 6:45pm.

39-year-old Jonathan Rojas of Cornelius died at the scene. Investigators say he lost control while making a turn.

The other driver was transported to a trauma hospital.