1 Dead, 2 Injured In Crash On I-5 In Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A chain reaction of crashes on Interstate 5 southbound approaching 99th Street killed one driver and injured two others on Monday morning.
Washington State Patrol says 64-year-old Judith Cherryhomes of Vancouver died after she was hit from behind while stopped in traffic in the right lane around 10:00am.
The collision forced her vehicle into the one ahead of her, injuring the driver and passenger.
Investigators say 39-year-old Matthew Miller of Woodland was not paying attention.