Zombie Home Protest

Portland Ore – A group of residents in the Lents neighborhood are planning to hold a rally Sunday afternoon in front of a burned out zombie home to call attention to the problems abandoned properties are causing throughout the city. The home is located at 5017 S.E. 88th Ave. and the rally will start at 1 p.m. The Bureau of Development Service has scheduled a hearing to obtain an order to demolish the house on Aug. 2 — nearly three years after it first began responding to complaints about it.