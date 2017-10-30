The World Series game last night between the Houston Astros and LA Dodgers was phenomenal. It’s what baseball fans live for. It was a World Series record 5 hour and 17 minute game. It went 10 innings, but the Astros finally won. That capped a weekend of headlines grabbed by the Astros, including the controversy over one of their players mocking Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish’s eyes. Darvish is from Japan and when Houston hitter Yuli Gurriel hit a home run off of Darvish, he pulled his eyes to mock Darvish. Gurriel has since apologized and his punishment will come next season. See how both players reacted after the incident. Do you think this punishment is fair? Should he have been pulled from the series? Should an apology have been enough with no suspension? Let us know.

http://www.chron.com/sports/astros/article/Astros-Yuli-Gurriel-mock-Dodgers-Yu-Darvish-eyes-12313171.php

http://www.latimes.com/local/california/la-me-ln-darvish-asians-insult-20171029-story.html