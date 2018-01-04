Has YouTube Killed the Viral Video Star?

PORTLAND, Ore. – Social media and YouTube star Logan Paul announced today he’s taking a break. The decision comes after Paul was forced to apologize, and remove a video shot in Japan. In the video, which has since been removed, a dead body is seen hanging from a tree in a Japanese forest famous for suicides. Paul later said he had hoped the video would shed light on the problem, but many found the video to be disturbing and tone deaf. Paul later posted a short apology video in which he promised to do better in the future.

The issue raised other questions, since the video was apparently flagged for content, reviewed by YouTube, and then allowed to remain on the site. The video site now says the video should not have been allowed to remain up. It’s another black eye for YouTube, which has recently had to hire more humans to review videos listed as being for children. The success or failure of many videos relies on being able to take advantage of algorithms that recommend certain videos to viewers.

A lot of very successful YouTube posters have also complained that the continually tweaked algorithms have led them to see reduced viewership and subscriber numbers.

It’s a case of growing pains for YouTube, once home to endless cat videos, pranks, and ranters. Parent company Alphabet (who also runs Google) has sought to turn YouTube into something more along the lines of Netflix, introducing their own subscription service called Red, and funding content creators to produce unique content for the service. It’s also forcing many people who found fame simply through YouTube’s viral nature to seek other avenues of success. You’ll remember Justin Bieber rose to fame largely on the back of YouTube videos of him singing. It’s not likely you’ll hear about many of those stories these days.

So what do you think? Has YouTube lost what made it special? Is the reliance on Artificial Intelligence and algorithms ruining the nature of Social Media and viral videos? Sound off in the comments below.