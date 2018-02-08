Youth Pastor to Stand Trial

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – A former southern Oregon youth pastor who federal prosecutors say secretly recorded videos of girls changing clothes at his house and on church trips is scheduled to stand trial later this month.

The Mail Tribune reports 39-year-old Donald Courtney Biggs is charged with attempting to use a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct and transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Biggs has pleaded not guilty.

Biggs was indicted in 2015 after Medford police launched an investigation in late 2014. Court documents say the investigation began after authorities were alerted to inappropriate text messages Biggs exchanged with minors.

Court documents say the recordings were uncovered following Biggs’ arrest when he triggered the Medford church’s burglary alarm when attempting to steal computer hard drives.

—

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/