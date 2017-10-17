Youth Basketball Coach in Beaverton Arrested

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) – A youth basketball coach in Beaverton has been accused of sexually abusing a minor.

Court records show 34-year-old Laurence Metz was indicted in late September on charges of second-degree sexual abuse. The indictment was sealed until after his arrest this month.

Metz pleaded not guilty and posted bail.

Metz coaches at a Beaverton athletic club and runs a basketball academy.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the coach befriended a family through his work, and the alleged victim was a girl from that family.