Young Girl Severely Attacked By Antifa Demonstrators In Portland On A Sunday

Portland, Oregon- In the video below you watch Portland Police take chase as a young woman identifies a man in the Antifa group as a man involved in the beating of her younger sister. The video is shot at Terry Shrunk Plaza in Downtown Portland.

Once identified the man began running toward 5th avenue and Salmon. A few officers take chase on foot, eventually subduing the suspect by taking him down to the sidewalk.

The young woman and her family were gathered with the Patriot Prayer group during the demonstration. She says the assault happened as they were leaving. I witnessed myself that the Patriot Prayer group had dispersed with some Antifa members following the Patriot members further antagonizing them.

The young woman shown in the video had been visiting from Utah.