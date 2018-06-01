Young Driver Survives Being Hit By Train In Salem

A 17 year old male was struck by a train in a crossing at Commercial Street NE near Jefferson Street NE. The congested traffic had him stopped when the railroad crossing arms came down around his vehicle. An eastbound Portland and Western train approached the crossing. The male was not able to move his vehicle or escape from it as the train approached. The train struck the rear of the vehicle pushing it some distance. The male was not injured and was able to exit the vehicle once the train stopped. Railroad officials arrived at the scene to perform an investigation while police directed traffic. No citations were issued.