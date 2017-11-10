Yakama Nation Joins Rally To Protect The Columbia River

Vancouver, WA – For some, the rally in Vancouver on Saturday is more than just about protecting the Columbia river and salmon. It’s about protection their way of life. KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with the Chairman of the Yakama Nation in this interview heard only on FM NEWS 101.

Last month two separate sewage spills in Vancouver dumped over half a million gallons of feces, urine and other waste into the Columbia River. JoDe Goudy, chairman of the Yakama Nation says they will be at the rally to hold those responsible for the spill accountable. But also raise awareness about the bigger picture of sustainability and basic human existence.

The rally is saturday from 11 to 3 at the vancouver landing amphitheater near the I-5 bridge.

Yakama Nation to join rally in Vancouver after sewage spills threaten Columbia River fishing waters

Yakama tribal leaders will join a rally on November 11 in Vancouver, Wash. led by protesters who are calling on The Department of Ecology to hold the parties accountable for the recent sewage spills into the Columbia River.

Over a four-week span, two separate sewage spills in Vancouver, Wash. led to approximately 590,000 gallons of feces, urine and other waste polluting the Columbia River.

“Once again, our fish, treaty and way of life are threatened due to the poor oversight of facilities along the Columbia River,” said JoDe Goudy, chairman of the Yakama Nation. “Whether it’s sewage, coal, oil, dams, nuclear waste at Hanford or anything that threatens the Yakama people’s way of life, you can bet that we will be there to ensure these avoidable mistakes don’t go unnoticed.”

The rally in Vancouver, Wash. on Nov. 11 will start at 11:00 a.m. at the Vancouver Landing Amphitheater. The protest is being coordinated and hosted by Roxanne White and Simon Sampson, tribal members of the Yakama Nation.

The Yakama Nation is no stranger to protest events when it comes to threats to the Columbia River and its treaty fishing rights.

In Sept., 2016, the Yakama Nation joined other treaty tribes to protest against a Nestle Waters North America bottling plant, which was looking to extract water from creeks that provide refuge for Columbia River salmon. In June, 2016, the tribe held a protest in Mosier, Ore. after a train derailment resulted in the release of 42,000 gallons of crude oil into the ground, air, and Columbia.

In May 2014, the tribe also protested against the threat of a coal terminal in Boardman, Ore., which was then cancelled shortly after by the State of Oregon.

“We are proud to stand alongside those who are fighting to protect our culture and traditions,” Goudy said. “We encourage all people that want a clean Columbia River to join us.”

