Wyden Wants Sessions To Testify In Public

Portland, Or. – Oregon Senator Ron Wyden has written a letter to the Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee asking that tomorrow’s testimony of U. S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions be in a public setting. Pacific University Political Science Professor Dr. Jim Moore says ” I bet it’s going to end up being a private conversation behind closed doors. However, people are really good about telegraphing what happened behind those closed doors without giving away any secrets.”

Here is what Wyden wrote:

I urge that the Committee hold a hearing with the Attorney General in the open so that the American people can hear for themselves what he has to say with regard to connections to the Russians and the President’s abuse of power.

The Committee’s open hearing last Thursday with former FBI Director Comey provided valuable information to the public, and increased Americans’ confidence that Congress will conduct a full and fair investigation of Russia’s interference in the election, and of this administration’s conduct. That hearing allowed me to ask the former director about the Attorney General’s actions before and after his recusal, whether the Attorney General’s role in firing Comey violated that recusal, and whether the Attorney General knew about the concerns related to former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. The American people also deserve to hear the Attorney General’s answers to these questions, as well as others related to his meetings with the Russians and his failure to disclose those meetings to the Senate Judiciary Committee. None of this needs be classified. In fact, most of these topics have already been addressed publicly by the Department of Justice and the Attorney General himself.

These matters, which are directly related to threats to our democratic institutions, are of the utmost public interest. I believe we owe the American people transparency.