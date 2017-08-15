WSU College Republicans President Resigns After Attending Rally in Virginia

Spokane, Washington – The president of the Washington State University College Republican chapter has resigned.

KIRO-TV reports James Allsup stepped-down after acknowledging he attended a demonstration in Virginia where neo-Nazi’s, K-K-K members, and other white nationalists gathered to oppose plans to take-down a confederate statue. One of the counter protesters was killed. Twenty were injured when a car, allegedly driven by a neo-Nazi, ran over them. Allsup says he does not condone violence. And he says all groups deserve freedom of speech.

Monday, the College Republican National Committee released a statement condemning white supremacy and terrorism in Charlottesville, and calling on College Republican leaders who supported the event to resign.

“Advocates for white nationalism, racial supremacy of any kind, and terrorism have no home in the Republican Party or anywhere else in America,” wrote Chandler Thornton, the CRNC national chairman.

