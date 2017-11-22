WSU Coach Mike Leach Wedding Planning Expert?

Pullman, Wash. – WSU Coach Mike Leach weighed in on wedding planning last night when asked about it by a reporter who’s getting hitched in 9 days. He gave a two minute long reply which included the following advice.

Leach said “When it comes to marriages, the women lose their mind. Your fiance is going to lose her mind. Your mother in law is going to lose her mind. Your mom is going to lose her mind. They’re going to barrage you with constant questions. What should we wear? To which my answer is: I don’t care. What color should the invitations be? I don’t care. What should be have for desert? I don’t care.”

See his full response here