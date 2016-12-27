Wounded Trooper Called a Hero

Portland Ore – Oregon State Police Trooper Nic Cederberg was undergoing the second of many surgeries today for multiple gunshot wounds. He was critically wounded after chasing a homicide suspect Christmas night. James Tylka was killed during the capture. The chase began after his wife’s body was found in a neighborhood street in King City. State Police say prayers of support have been coming from all over the world. Cederberg’s family is very appreciative of that. Links to a Go Fund Me account can be found on the Oregon State Police Facebook page.