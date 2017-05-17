Worldwide Cyber-Attack felt in over 150 countries

Cyber security experts fear that “Cyber Attack 2.0” is just around the corner.

The world has been on alert due to the largest cyber attack to date. With companies and government resources in over 150 countries already being effected word wide a second outbreak is expected.

The “Wanna Cry” malware that is powering the cyber attack exploits a security hole in older versions of the Windows operating system, including Windows XP and Windows 7. Once into a company’s network it is able to easily move from computer to computer. The attack encrypts files which disables access and then demands a ransom be paid to unlock the system, starting at around $300, to be sent to a BitCoin account.

Why has this attack been so wide spread?

Vulnerability starts with the issue that many end user companies have not patched or updated their systems recently. On supported versions of Windows the security flaw was fixed in March. Many organizations have not updated and this allowed the malware to propagate throughout their networks.

The reasons these updates were not applied are many that include tardiness by the end users (simply not getting around to it) and the need to test updates against custom software that may be used internally by a company. There have been many times that an update will cause a company’s in-house software to stop functioning properly and the testing process can take some time.

In addition manufacture support for older operating systems including Windows XP has been unavailable for several years. Microsoft still offers security updates for XP to larger businesses that pay separately for extended service. This excludes all but the biggest organizations. In a change of policy last Friday however, Microsoft has made this security update available to all that still use XP. (Windows XP was officially considered “retired” in April of 2014.)

How can you protect yourself?

There are steps you can take to protect yourself and your files. The first is to make sure you regularly update your computer. Second is to make sure you have a backup of important files. A cloud backup is a good choice as your files will be saved offsite and many systems run automatically. This means that if your computer is damaged due to malware or a problem like a fire you can still recover your information.

Cyber security experts do not recommend paying the ransom as there is no guarantee this will allow you to recover your files. It is best to be prepared – computers can fail for a variety of reasons. Taking some time to ensure a copy of your data, pictures and other irreplaceable information exists can save a lot of hassle and expense in the future.

William (Bill) Sikkens has been a technology expert for KXL on the Morning Show with Steve and Rebecca since 2014. With an expertise in I.T., cyber security and software design he has had more than 20 years’ experience with advanced technology. Sikkens conceptualizes and designs custom applications for many professional industries from health care to banking and has the ability to explain the details in a way all can understand.

Got a technology question or comment for Bill? Follow him on Twitter @sikkensw