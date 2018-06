HAPPY VALLEY, Ore.– Rosewood Terrace had its groundbreaking today in SE Otty Road. It will provide housing for those who are at or below 60% area median income. Clackamas county has 142 thousand residents. 23 thousand of them pay 50% or more for housing. The 5 acre property will house 6 buildings . this is a $67.1 million dollar investment consisting of 212 rental units. The first building will be available to rent by April 2019. All phases are estimated to be complete by 2020