Word Of The Year
By Rebecca Marshall
|
Dec 15, 2017 @ 5:38 AM

Another group has come up with its Word of the Year. This time it’s the Oxford Dictionary’s choice.  The word: “Youthquake.”   It’s a mix of  “youth” and “earthquake” and is defined as a significant cultural, political, or social change sparked by young people.  Other groups have already named their selection for word of the year.  Dictionary.com chose “Complicit.”   Meriam-Webster chose “Feminism.”   Read more here:

http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/15/europe/youthquake-word-of-year-intl/index.htm

 

