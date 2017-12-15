Another group has come up with its Word of the Year. This time it’s the Oxford Dictionary’s choice. The word: “Youthquake.” It’s a mix of “youth” and “earthquake” and is defined as a significant cultural, political, or social change sparked by young people. Other groups have already named their selection for word of the year. Dictionary.com chose “Complicit.” Meriam-Webster chose “Feminism.” Read more here:

http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/15/europe/youthquake-word-of-year-intl/index.htm

Listen this morning on KXLs Morning News when Steve and I talk about “Milkshake Duck.” (6:49 and 8:49am)

Rebecca