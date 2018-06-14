In Brief: The story of Mr. Rogers & his famed neighborhood will make you smile, make you laugh & in some places maybe even make you cry.



Whoda thunk a documentary about something as simple as a children’s TV show and its host could be so deep. Taking that another step, it’s not only deep but — in places — the film is very emotional.

Let’s be truthful and make that emotional in a lot of places.

I didn’t watch Mr. Rogers Neighborhood. My kids didn’t either. Being a person who has spent his life in media — radio, TV, newspaper, etc. — I know who Fred Rogers is and quite a bit about him. Actually, you have to have lived in a cave for most of the last 50 or so years to not know the name and recognize the face. In case you’re a cave-dweller, starting in 1963, Fred Rogers walked us into his public TV neighborhood via various incarnations. The latter version — Mr. Rogers Neighborhood — started in 1968 and lasted until 2001.

It’s a program that broke some very original ground, and Fred Rogers is more important than just being the man credited with saving public television from a congressional ax.

The documentary about Rogers’ television life and personal life is called Won’t You Be My Neighbor. It’s coined from a line of a song Rogers used to start the daily episode. As he entered the house Rogers removed his jacket to put on his iconic cardigan sweater and then changed from dress shoes to tennis shoes.

From there each show dealt with all things kids. Rogers talked directly to children and explained simple and complicated things to them. Topics ranged from the importance of being nice to each other, and nice to ourselves to divorce and death. He showed how things worked and why, and how they didn’t work and why.

All this from the perspective of a child. It made kids love him. Big time.

Morgan Neville — who normally does music documentaries like 20 Feet from Stardom, Keith Richards: Under the Influence, Johnny Cash’s America, American Revolutions: The Highwaymen, Brian Wilson: A Beach Boy’s Tale, Sam Phillips: The Man Who Invented Rock ‘n’ Roll — does a much different kind of, and more important, storytelling here. His documentary looks at the man’s life in his own words, and in the thoughts and feelings of his wife, sons, cast members and others. What Neville shows us is how Rogers — who died in 2003 — was the same all the time. He addressed children and adults alike in that almost-patented, flat, nearly monotone delivery. Always smiling. Always patient.

Rogers’ philosophy is that we’re all driven by love, and by showing love we elicit love in return. Sounds simplistic, and I suppose it is in some ways. But love — at least from a child’s perspective — is simple. To children things are pretty black and white. Rogers knew that instinctively. He speaks about how important it was to open the door to a child’s mind by making a statement, or asking a question, and then just waiting for them to respond.

Sometimes — he says — it takes awhile but once the flood gates open, all kinds of treasured comments and insights come forth.

It’s obvious Rogers loved kids. He worried about children and was always quite critical of the commercial programming aimed at them from the alphabet networks and other sources. The seemingly senseless violence, and lack of morality and moral conclusions irritated him. Rogers — who rarely showed anger — didn’t feel like they were all that beneficial to children or to humankind.

He’d be apoplectic at what’s happening in that area of programming today.

At this point I’m rambling. There is so much to the man that I just want to keep writing. I knew quite a bit about Fred Rogers going into this documentary but Neville does a brilliant job of telling his whole story. This is a fresh take about someone that I — and many others — have taken for granted.

Rogers’ program irritated conservative critics who thought he was telling kids they were entitled. That’s — of course — not true. Rogers correctly told all children that they are worthy, and special, and unique. Most of us don’t remember — and we should — but it is awkward and difficult to be a kid. In places it is uncomfortable and scary. So Rogers’ message is absolutely true and is something children need to hear.

Still.

I’d hazard an educated guess that his message is probably even more important these days than it was when the man was sending all that positivity to children in the 1970s, 80s and 90s. Neville also points out — which is hilarious considering past conservative criticism — that Rogers was a lifelong Republican and a man of deep Christian faith.

Fred Rogers was a genius. He was a kind and gentle man whose passion for, and love of children was a gift that is sorely missed today. That thought hit me two-minutes into the film and stays with me now. In today’s violent and divided society, one filled with negative rants and hate-filled social media posts and television shows, we’ve never needed Fred Rogers more than we need him today.

Director: Morgan Neville

Stars: Fred Rogers, Betty Aberlin, David Newell, Joe Negri, Bob Trow, Don Brockett, Chuck Aber, Francois Clemmons

Rated PG-13 for mature themes. Remembering Mr. Rogers brings back such wonderful memories about a genuinely wonderful man. One of my favorite movies this year. A treasure and a treat. Give this a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

