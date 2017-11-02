In Brief: Todd Haynes new movie is



Todd Haynes is a director. He’s not a household name. Neither are his movies. Haynes’ best known film is probably the Bob Dylan homage I’m Not There. Others are the acclaimed Carol from 2015 and Far from Heaven in 2002.

His latest is Wonderstruck.

Brian Selznick does the screenplay based on his book. Selznick also penned Martin Scorsese’s 2011 flick Hugo. He’s an excellent writer who weaves a tale of two deaf kids separated by 50-years. One is in 1977, the other in 1927. A girl — Rose — lives in 1927. She is born deaf and wants to escape her overbearing father. Her idol is a famed movie star who she’s willing to do anything to meet her.

In 1977 Ben is the orphan of a single mom. His mom refused to tell him who his father is and died before the secret was revealed. When her mom dies, he’s forced to live with his aunt and her family.

He discovers a clue to his parentage and while trying to call a phone number that could solve the mystery, an accident happens that makes him deaf.

Both stories end up connected to the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

Haynes’ film is a mix of friendship, love and mystery in a package that slips seamlessly between the two eras. As he did with his other films, he ingeniously places you in both time periods with believable sets, locations and costumes.

Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams are the name actresses in the project. Moore is the actress and Williams the mother. Newcomer Millicent Simmonds and Oakes Fegley (Pete’s Dragon) play the two kids.

All are pitch perfect.

While not well known outside of arthouse circles, few directors do movies that are more beautiful than those done by Haynes. Carol and Far from Heaven are gorgeous as is Wonderstruck.

But unlike other Haynes’ projects, Wonderstruck is not only a beautifully done movie, it’s a pretty good story. Give this one a hear hear.

Director Todd Haynes

Stars: Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, Millicent Simmonds, Oakes Fegley

A wonderfully told and beautifully done tale of two kids from very different worlds and different eras. Give this one a 4 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

