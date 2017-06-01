In Brief: Wonder Woman isn’t wondrous by any means but it isn’t bad.



Wonder Woman is finally here. The highly anticipated flick stars Gal Gadot — who reprises her Batman v. Superman role — and Star Trek’s Chris Pine. She’s an Amazon made by the gods and he’s a World War I spy whose plane just “happens” to crash land off the coast of fabled Themyscira, the home of the Amazons.

Determined to save humanity from the evil god Aries who she thinks started the war, Gadot’s Diana gets involved. Diana believes if Aries can be found and killed the war will end.

It’s a bit more complicated than that but you get the gist.

Gadot has a blast with the character. She’s never going to win an Academy Award but Gadot isn’t a bad actress and is a perfect fit for the character. She’s buff, and even with sometimes really awful CGI you believe this lady can lick her weight in bad guys. An added plus is she’s feminine enough to be — well — feminine.

Pine is a natural, impossible not to like actor. He plays Steve Trevor as good guys in movies like these need to be played. A gaggle of goofy characters accompany Diana and Trevor on their quest to end the war.

Wonder Woman is directed by Patty Jenkins who got raves for her directorial debut in 2003’s Monster. She’s a very good storyteller but a biopic about serial killer Aileen Wuernos is a far cry from managing complex CGI and a detailed action flick.

Her work there is so-so and at 2:21 Wonder Woman a bit too long but what super hero movie isn’t? While Wonder Woman is no wonder, it is a great launching point for more WW films and the Justice League of America movie that we’ll see in November. By the way, the JLA’s director Zack Snyder co-authored the Wonder Woman story and co-produces the movie. His influence gives Wonder Woman a style similar to his blockbuster 300 and the 2013 bomb, Man of Steel.

This isn’t to say Wonder Woman isn’t a good movie. Other than Christoper Nolan’s Batman movies, Wonder Woman is the best of the new batch of films based on D.C. comics characters. That’s the good news. The bad news is the other D.C. movies have been absolutely awful.

Director: Patty Jenkins

Stars: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, David Thewlis, Elena Anaya, Danny Huston, Ewen Bremner, Eugene Brave Rock, Said Taghmauoi

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and violence. The highly anticipated Wonder Woman isn’t a wonder but it’s not bad. And that’s saying a lot for a D.C. Comics movie. Average Joe Movie gives it a 3 1/2 of the 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Tags: Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Justice League of America, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, super hero, super heroine, D.C. Comics

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Email him!