Women Sign Letter Calling for Change at Washington Capitol

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – More than 170 women – including lobbyists and lawmakers – have signed a letter calling for a culture change at the Capitol when it comes to dealing with sexual harassment.

Monday’s letter says that as “women serving and working in the legislative and political realm, we add our voices to the chorus of “enough.””

The group says they “stand together to change a culture that, until now, has too often functioned to serve and support harassers’ power and privilege over protection of those who work with them.”

The letter comes a week after four women said publicly that former Democratic Rep. Brendan Williams sexually harassed them. Also last week, leaders at the Washington state House acknowledged that the reason for former Rep. Jim Jacks’ resignation in 2011 was because of allegations of inappropriate behavior toward a female staffer.