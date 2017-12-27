Woman’s Estate Files Lawsuit Against Backpage.com, Hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The estate of a woman has filed a $3.6 million lawsuit against Backpage.com and the owners of the Portland hotel where she was killed by a man she had met for sex.

According to the lawsuit filed Friday, 25-year-old Ashley Benson had been trafficked by an abusive pimp.

The lawsuit says she was killed in 2014 by 27-year-old Tae Bum Yoon who found her through Backpage and lured her to the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Yoon was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter.

The lawsuit claims Backpage.com and the hotel failed to establish and use practices to protect victims of sex trafficking like Benson.

Representatives for Hilton and Backpage didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

—

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com