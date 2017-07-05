Woman’s Cat Found Decapitated In Southeast Portland

Portland, Oregon – A simply disgusting story out of Southeast Portland where Sunday, a woman walked outside her home near 28th and Salmon, to find her cat decapitated. Joelle spoke with our news partner KGW and says she found 3 year old Buttons laying in the grass, her head cut off and placed back on the ground next to her body. She called her neighbor over to help.

Police and Multnomah County Animal Control are investigating. Police say it does not appear this was done by another animal.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW