Woman, Two Kids Ran Over In Vancouver Safeway Parking Lot

Vancouver, WA – A woman and two young children are clinging to life right now in a Vancouver hospital, after being run over in a store parking lot.

Sgt. Fred Neiman with Clark County Sheriff’s Office says it happened this morning around 9am at the Safeway Store at 63rd and Andresen.

Neiman says the 18-year-old driver is an employee at the store and was just showing up for work. He was parking when the car suddenly accelerated, went through a grass median, and hit the victims who were walking on the sidewalk on their way into the store. The children are around two and five years old. The woman is in her 20’s. Its unclear at this point why it happened. The driver did not appear to be impaired.