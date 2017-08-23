Woman Sues Funeral Home After Getting Wrong Ashes

Portland, Oregon – A Portland woman is suing a cremation company after learning the ashes they gave her belonged to a stranger, instead of her father. Kimberly Grecco was with her father when he died. She planned to spread some of his ashes in Lincoln City. She had hired Crown Memorial Center to handle her dad’s cremation, but when she later opened the box she discovered the remains belonged to someone else.



Grecco did eventually get her father’s ashes. She says she decided to file the $2.5 Million-dollar lawsuit because she felt her father was unjustly treated, and doesn’t want this to happen to anyone else.

Kimberly Grecco with her father Ronald Roark

Images courtesy of Kimberly Grecco and News Partner KGW