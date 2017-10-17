Woman Sues Ashland Restaurant Over Wooden Skewers

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon woman seeks $500,000 in a lawsuit against a popular Ashland restaurant, contending she damaged her digestive system by swallowing a fragment from a wooden skewer.

The woman goes by the pseudonym Mary Doe in the lawsuit. It says she began to suffer pain the day after eating a lamb burger at the Standing Stone Brewing Company, and it took several days for doctors to diagnose what was wrong and surgically remove the fragment.

The suit says the fragment caused an infection and damage, leaving the woman with fecal incontinence.

Standing Stone attorney William Martin said in a statement to the Mail Tribune that the restaurant denies the allegation.

A photo on Standing Stone’s website shows a row of burgers and a sandwich, with each pinned together with a thin piece of wood that could be described as either a skewer or large wooden toothpick.