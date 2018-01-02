Woman Still In Pain But Fighting To Get Better After Hit and Run

PORTLAND, Ore.– Vanessa Karambelas was hit by a mini van on December 21, 2017 in the Cully neighborhood. Police found the van through a tip several days later parked in the same neighborhood. The 27 year old on a coffee run was critically injured. She was walking across the street at Northeast Cully and Shaver when a maroon mini van with no license plates ran her down.

Her brother Jason says, “Vanessa is hobbling around on one leg using a walker. Her recovery is going to take a long time.” Her hip had to be rebuilt, it’s held together with screws. she had several broken ribs and a concussion with multiple staples at the back of her head. Jason remark,” I hope the driver is found soon and faces the music. I want my sister well in 2018 and the person who did this brought to justice. Portland Police investigators are confident they will find the driver . The go fund me account for Vanessa’s medical expensives is almost at half the requested goal. donations can be made at gofundme.com/Vanessa11.