Woman Still In Pain But Fighting To Get Better After Hit and Run
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Jan 2, 2018 @ 7:20 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.–  Vanessa Karambelas was hit by a mini van on December 21, 2017 in the Cully neighborhood.  Police found the van through a tip several days later parked in the same neighborhood.  The 27 year old on a coffee run was critically injured.  She was walking across the street at Northeast Cully and Shaver when a maroon mini van with no license plates ran her down.

 

Her brother Jason says, “Vanessa is hobbling around on one leg using a walker.  Her recovery is going to take a long time.”   Her hip had to be rebuilt, it’s held together with screws.  she had several broken ribs and a concussion with multiple staples at the back of her head.  Jason remark,” I hope the driver is found soon and faces the music.  I want my sister well in 2018 and the person who did this brought to justice.  Portland Police investigators are confident they will find the driver .   The go fund me account for Vanessa’s medical expensives is almost at half the requested goal. donations can be made at gofundme.com/Vanessa11.

 

Related Content

No Charges Filed For Three Protest Leaders Arreste...
Hillsboro Homeowner Burglarized Twice
Aloha Man Bites Off Deputy’s Finger
Baby Sea Otter Pup Makes A Splash At the Oregon Zo...
Motor Voter Kicks In
The Last Three Day Holiday Weekend Travel Heavy
Comments