Woman Stabbed In SE Portland

Photo courtesy of Rosemary Reynolds

Portland, Or. – An early morning stabbing in SE Portland sent a woman to the hospital. Police were called to 33rd and SE Taylor just after 3 a.m. this morning. They found a woman with several stab wounds. A witness reported seeing someone run from the scene and described the person as a ” tan skinned man.” Several officers and a police dog searched but didn’t find anyone. Detectives say they’re not sure if the victim and the suspect knew each other or what led up to the attack. The victim is expected to survive her injuries..