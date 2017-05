PORTLAND, Ore. – A woman was stabbed Friday afternoon on a MAX platform.

Police the victim, who is in her late-teens or early-20, was rushed to the hospital after she was stabbed several times by a man she didn’t know.

All of this happened around 4 p.m. on the platform along NE 11th Avenue near Holladay Street.

The man has been taken into custody and a knife was found at the scene.