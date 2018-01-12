Woman Shot On West Burnside

Portland, Or. – A 19 year old woman was shot late this morning on Portland’s west side. Police responded to 22nd and West Burnside and found the victim, who was suffering from a leg injury. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Portland Police are looking for a suspect described as a black male in his 20’s, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants and red underwear. Officers searched the area of Northwest Irving to Burnside, from 21st to 24th Avenues. Motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Assault detectives at 503-823-0400.