Woman Shot in Domestic Assault

Portland, Oregon – A woman was shot Friday night in Northeast Portland, in what police are calling a domestic assault.

21 year old William Gordon is accused of shooting the woman at 5:30 PM at Northeast Prescott Street. She was taken to a hospital with a serious gunshot wound but is expected to recover. Portland Police say, at first they thought the shooting was an accident. But after talking to witnesses, they came to believe the shooting was deliberate.

Gordon is in Multnomah County Jail on a charge of Domestic Violence Assault.