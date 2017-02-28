Woman Shoots Self After SWAT Standoff

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KGW) – A woman shot and killed herself during a standoff with a Vancouver police SWAT team inside an apartment Tuesday afternoon.

A detective was serving a search warrant related to an elder abuse case in the 5100 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue. According to police, a woman inside the apartment’s bathroom pointed a gun at detectives when they entered the room. The detectives retreated and began talking with the woman.

A SWAT team was called to the scene.

Several minutes later, detectives heard a single gunshot inside the bathroom. SWAT team members entered the room and found the woman dead.

The woman’s name was not immediately released.