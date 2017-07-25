Woman Sexually Assaulted, Burglarized, Car Stolen

Portland, Oregon – Police are looking for a man they say broke into a woman’s home and assaulted her. It happened Monday morning near NE 17th and Irving St. The 65-year-old victim tells officers the stranger broke in, physically and sexually assaulted her, and then stole her car. Police recovered her car last night near Southeast 99th Avenue and Stark Street. But they are still looking for the attacker. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man 20 to 30 years old, about 5 foot 9, with tattoos on his chest and arms and a goatee.

Here’s more information. how you can help. and resources for victims from the Portland Police report:

On Monday July 24, 2017, at 6:11 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Northeast Irving Street on the report of a sexual assault.

Officers arrived in the area and contacted the 65-year-old female victim who told police that a stranger broke in to her residence, physically and sexually assaulted her, and stole her car.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5’9″ tall, tattoos on his chest and arms, goatee, wearing only jeans.

The victim’s vehicle is a silver 2012 Toyota Prius with Oregon license plates 9-S-9-5-9-9.

Anyone seeing the victim’s vehicle is asked not to approach it and to immediately call 9-1-1. Anyone with non-emergency information about this suspect is asked to contact Detective Todd Prosser at 503-823-0400, todd.prosser@portlandoregon.gov.

Stranger-to-stranger sexual assaults fortunately are a rare occurrence.

The Portland Police Bureau collaborates with government agencies and community organizations that provide access to advocacy services to victims of sexual assaults.

A victim may be accompanied by a sexual assault advocate or other appropriate support person during the reporting process and/or criminal investigation.

Multnomah County Victims’ Assistance Program: Provides support during the reporting of sexual assaults and referrals to victim services and resources: 503-988-3270.

Call to Safety (formerly the Portland Women’s Crisis Line): Provides access to advocacy services, including confidential peer support, information and referrals to community resources. 24 hour crisis line: 503-235-5333, 1-888-235-5333, or https://calltosafety.org/

Project UNICA (Proyecto UNICA): Provides access to advocacy services for Spanish-speaking survivors of domestic and sexual violence. 24 hour crisis line: 503-232-4448, or 1-888-232-4448.

Additionally, the Portland Police Bureau Strength programs provide free self-defense classes and personal safety workshops to people around the Portland area.

To learn more information about these programs, call 503-823-0260 or visit http://www.portlandonline.com/police/womenstrength