Woman Sentenced For Crash That Killed Her Daughter

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – A pregnant Oregon woman tearfully apologized before she was sentenced to more than six years in prison for a crash that killed her daughter.

Necia Marie Hanson of Gold Hill admitted Wednesday she drank a shot of alcohol before the April 2016 crash and failed to properly restrain the 6-year-old girl named Bella.

Hanson was speeding and had just passed another vehicle when she hit a semitrailer traveling in the opposite direction.

The Mail Tribune reports that Jackson County Judge Lorenzo Mejia last week found the 28-year-old woman guilty of manslaughter and assault.

Hanson, who is five months pregnant, will start her prison sentence immediately.

Hanson said she intends to give back to the community by speaking out about car seat safety. She said she has started a blog.