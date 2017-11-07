Woman Rams Patrol Cars Following Chase

Forest Grove, Or. – A Hillsboro woman attempted to ram three people as they fled in a vehicle. The woman later crashed into multiple patrol cars during a pursuit, injuring one deputy.

On November 7, 2017, at 3:47 a.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Forest Grove Police officers responded to a disturbance in the 7000 block of Highway 47 outside Forest Grove. The caller reported that another female was following her in a vehicle and attempting to ram her car.

A Forest Grove officer located the suspect vehicle on Highway 47 and attempted to stop it, but the driver sped off. The driver led deputies and the officer on a pursuit down Highway 47, through Forest Grove, and onto Poplar Street.

The driver rammed a Sheriff’s Office patrol car, and once she reached the end of the dead-end street, turned and rammed another deputy’s vehicle head-on. A third patrol vehicle was damaged while taking the suspect into custody.

The driver, 38-year-old Crystal Elliott of Hillsboro, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. She was later arrested and lodged at the Washington County Jail on charges of attempted assault in the first degree (thee counts), assault on a peace officer, assault in the third degree, attempt to elude, criminal mischief in the first degree (two counts), reckless driving, and two outstanding warrants from Washington and Tillamook counties.

One deputy sustained minor injuries as a result of Ms. Elliott ramming his patrol car. The occupants of the victim vehicle- a male, two females, and a dog- were not injured.