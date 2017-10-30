Woman Pleads Guilty to Wrong-Way Fatal Crash in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon driver who collided with a vehicle while fleeing a sheriff’s deputy, killing the other driver, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other crimes.

The Register-Guard reports 20-year-old Brandi Lee Gonzales of Eugene wiped tears from her eyes at Monday’s plea hearing. She’s expected to receive 10 years in prison when sentenced Thursday.

Eugene police say Gonzales was driving the wrong way on a one-way street when the crash occurred Aug. 24. She and a passenger ran away, but were captured about 45 minutes later.

Officers tried to save the other motorist – 52-year-old Eran Jacob Schlesinger – but he was dead when medics arrived.

Gonzales told investigators she used heroin hours before the collision.