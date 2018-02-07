Woman Pleads Guilty to Warms Springs Reservation Shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Warm Springs woman has pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with intent to commit murder.

Rhyan Smith entered the plea Wednesday at the federal courthouse in downtown Portland. The 26-year-old faces at least 10 years in prison at her sentencing in May.

Warm Springs Police arrested Smith on March 16, 2016, after her father called to report that his daughter shot two family members – one an aunt with whom she frequently bickered. Officers found Smith hiding in sagebrush with an AR-15 assault weapon.

The relatives suffered life-threatening injuries, but survived.

The FBI said Smith periodically stayed in the house where the shootings occurred. She had returned home about six hours before the gunfire.