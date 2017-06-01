Woman Pleads Guilty To Animal Abuse

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) – A woman found by Oregon police with more than 40 cats in her car has pleaded guilty to animal neglect.

The Daily Astorian reports 58-year-old Kathryn St. Clare of Lake Stevens, Washington, accepted a plea agreement Wednesday in which she was sentenced to probation.

St. Clare was arrested in April after a police officer in Warrenton, Oregon, spotted her pouring antifreeze into a car outside a supermarket. St. Clare said she was purchasing cat food and litter from the store.

Inside the vehicle she was hoarding 41 cats and the remains of one that had died. Since the arrest, more cats have died while others have given birth.

The Clatsop County Animal Shelter is having an adoption event Friday.

St. Clare has a prior conviction in Snohomish County, Washington, where authorities found her hoarding more than 100 cats in a recreational trailer.