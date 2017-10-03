Woman Killed in Southeast Portland ID’ed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police have released the name of the woman found murdered in a southeast Portland apartment complex.

The Portland Police Bureau says 26-year-old Lila Streeter was found in the apartment Monday after police were called to check on her because family members said she had been assaulted by her husband.

Police say the Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Streeter died of homicidal violence.

Police say officers arrested 28-year-old Robert West Monday without incident after a standoff in the apartment. He’s being held on suspicion of murder.