Woman Who Killed Rival at Portland Strip Club Gets 15 Years
By Grant McHill
|
Jan 23, 2018 @ 11:39 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A woman who fatally stabbed another woman at a Portland strip club has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 25-year-old Rinita Lowe pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon.

Lowe had been arguing with Shantina Turner at Club Skinn when she pulled the knife from her purse and stabbed Turner three times in neck.

Lowe’s defense attorney, Jason Steen, said surveillance video from the June 2016 incident showed Turner choking Lowe just before Lowe stabbed her

Deputy District Attorney Kevin Demer said the women had known each other since childhood and had a history of tension.

Lowe apologized to Turner’s family at Monday’s court hearing.


