Woman Kidnapped, Assaulted, Held For 12 Hours

Milwaukie, Oregon – A horrifying experience for a 32-year-old woman who was kidnapped and tortured by two transients in Milwaukie. Police say the victim was held captive in a broken down motor home on Courtney Road for 12 hours on Monday. The victim was able to escape, a neighbor called 9-1-1 after spotting the woman trembling outside the R-V.



Police arrested the two suspects…47-year-old Michael Wilkins and 49-year-old Leslie Weeks.



They’re facing a number of charges, including kidnapping and robbery. They’re being on a quarter-million dollars bail.

Authorities say the victim was zip-tied, gagged, tasered, and assaulted before she got away.

Photos courtesy of Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and News Partner KGW